5 best sources to get Free Fire diamonds for free in July 2021

Free Fire diamonds are necessary to make a majority of purchases, ranging from essential vouchers to characters. It makes this virtual currency one of the most prized possessions in-game.

Diamonds need to be purchased by spending money that not everyone can afford. Accordingly, many are looking for ways to get free items or this in-game currency at no cost.

Top five ways to obtain free diamonds in Garena Free Fire

1) Giveaways

Giveaways are the easiest way to get diamonds in Free Fire. Several YouTubers organize regular giveaways where they provide users with the currency.

However, there is no guarantee that players will receive the in-game currency.

2) Booyah application events

Booyah is a dedicated platform for gaming videos by Garena. Often, numerous events and challenges are available on the platform that allow Free Fire players to obtain in-game items and sometimes even diamonds.

Often, they need to watch the clips for a given period or even upload their clips.

3) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is an application offering users Google Play credit for relevant surveys. First, they need to download it and then set up their profiles by answering basic questions.

After this, they will receive various surveys, and completing them will net players credits. It is essential to note that the rewards per survey will vary.

4) GPT sites

GPT websites essentially provide users with rewards for completing tasks, including downloading applications, answering quizzes and surveys, and more.

There are several sites available, like Swagbucks and Prize Rebel, to name a few. The payout methods available differ from site to site.

5) GPT apps

These are like websites mentioned above but just in an application form. Some of these apps, like MistPlay, require users to download and play new games to gain rewards.

At the same time, others applications like Poll Pay require them to answer surveys and perform other tasks.

Note: Users must go through the privacy policy and terms of service of the application or website before using it.

