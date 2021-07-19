Gaming Tamizhan's Free Fire ID, real name, monthly income, YouTube subscribers and more

Ravichandra Vigneshwer is a gaming content creator popularly known as Gaming Tamizhan in the Indian Free Fire community. He frequently streams the battle royale title on YouTube and uploads game-related videos in Tamil.

Gaming Tamizhan's YouTube channel has grown considerably in the last year. He went from having 994k subscribers to 2.5 million subscribers in that period.

Gaming Tamizhan's Free Fire ID

Gaming Tamizhan's Free Fire ID is 287597612. His stats as of July 19th, 2021, are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Gaming Tamizhan has 3584 victories in 18007 squad games and boasts a win rate of 19.90%. He has 50878 kills and a K/D ratio of 3.53 in this mode.

The YouTuber also has 159 Booyahs in 1757 duo matches, registering a win rate of 9.04%. With 3227 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.02.

Gaming Tamizhan has won 48 of the 673 solo matches that he has played, making his win rate 7.13%. He eliminated 1448 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.32 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Gaming Tamizhan's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Gaming Tamizhan has competed in 153 squad matches and has won on 26 occasions, translating to a win rate of 16.99%. He has a K/D ratio of 4.28 and boasts 543 frags in these matches.

The content creator hasn't played any ranked solo or duo games yet.

Note: Gaming Tamizhan's stats used in the article have been noted when writing it. This will change as YouTubers continue to play further games.

Gaming Tamizhan's monthly income

Gaming Tamizhan's monthly earnings from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Gaming Tamizhan earns between $3.9K - $62.3K from his YouTube channel every month. Meanwhile, his yearly income is said to be around $46.7K - $747.1K. (Source: Social Blade)

Gaming Tamizhan's YouTube channel

Ravichandra Vigneshwer has been creating content on YouTube for a long time. The first video on the Gaming Tamizhan channel was posted in January 2019. The channel has 862 uploads, 2.5 million subscribers, and 254 million combined views.

According to Social Blade, Gaming Tamizhan has gained 150k subscribers and 15.56 million views in the last 30 days.

