Garena Free Fire Season 38 Elite Pass bundles, free rewards, end date, and more revealed

Besides gunning down opponents on the battlefield, one of the most exciting aspects of Garena Free Fire is its Elite Pass.

Players can win several exciting rewards and prizes by advancing through Elite Pass tiers. They can do so by completing daily and weekly mission sets.

Garena issues a new Elite Pass at the start of each month. Hence, the developers had launched a pre-order for the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 38, with the current pass nearly coming to an end.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 38 start date and end date revealed

It will begin on July 1st, and as the Elite Pass usually stays for about a month, it will likely end on July 31st.

Guns for Hire hat (Head)

For now, players can pre-order the Season 38 Elite Pass, "Guns for Hire," for 999 diamonds, but this process ends today. They can also earn some exclusive perks and rewards for pre-ordering:

Guns for Hire hat

Extra 50 badges

Increase daily gold limit by 100

Specialized Killfeed

Here are the exclusive Elite Pass bundles for Season 38:

Royal Gunslinger bundle (Female Avatar)

Royal Gunslinger bundle (Male Avatar)

Also read: Chrono vs Hayato Firebrand: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Free rewards

Here are some of the leaked free prizes that have surfaced for the new Elite Pass:

Bounty Boss avatar at 5 badges (Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

Guns for Hire T-Shirt (Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

Most Wanted T-Shirt (Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

Going for Bounty banner (Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

Guns for Hire Backpack (Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

How to pre-order Season 38 Elite Pass?

Players can follow these steps to pre-order the upcoming pass:

Step 1: They need to open the Elite Pass section and click on the icon beside the "Upgrade" icon.

Click on the button with 999 diamonds

Step 2: Gamers should tap on the "999 diamonds" button.

Step 3: A pop-up will appear, asking them to confirm their purchase. Players can tap the yellow button to confirm the purchase. After confirmation, the pre-order will be successful.

Also read: How to get free rewards via Free Fire OB28 redeem codes on the redemption site

Edited by Ravi Iyer