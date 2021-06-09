How to get free rewards via Free Fire OB28 redeem codes on the redemption site

Garena Free Fire offers many rewards to its players via in-game events. Aside from these events, the developers also release redeem codes from time to time.

Redeem codes are nothing but alphanumeric characters that players can use to claim exciting in-game items for free. Redeem codes are of great use to players who cannot afford to buy the accessories offered by the battle royale title.

Steps to get free rewards via Free Fire OB28 redeem codes

Players must follow the steps given below to use redeem codes in Free Fire:

1) Players need to head over to Free Fire’s official rewards redemption site. They can click here to go to the site.

Players can log in via Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple ID, VK, and Huawei ID

2) Players need to choose any one of the following options to log in:

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Apple ID

VK

Huawei ID

3) Mobile gamers must ensure that the platform chosen is linked to their Free Fire account. Guest accounts will not be effective.

Players have to enter the code in the text field

4) Players will then have to enter the then redeem code in the text box that appears.

5) They will have to click the "Confirm" button.

Players have to click the "OK" button

6) When a dialogue box seeking confirmation appears, they will further have to press "OK."

Upon successful redemption, players can go to the in-game mail section to collect their reward. It may take up to 24 hours for the rewards to be credited to the player's account.

Free Fire players must note that redeem codes have an expiration date and are area-specific. If players try to use an expired redeem code or a code meant for a different region, they will face error messages while using it.

