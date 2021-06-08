How to download Garena Free Fire OB28 update today

The Free Fire OB28 update is set to be released later today. The new patch is set to bring a series of exciting features to enhance the BR experience.

As always, the Free Fire servers will be taken down for maintenance a few hours before the update is released. A Facebook post by the developers revealed that the servers will be down from 9:00 AM IST (+5:30 GMT) to 6:00 PM IST (+5:30 GMT). This essentially means that players will not be able to access Free Fire for eight-and-a-half hours today.

Once the servers become accessible, they will be able to enjoy the latest features of the OB28 update.

Players will get exciting rewards if they log in to Free Fire within a given time period

Players who log in to Free Fire between June 9th and June 13th will be presented with a series of rewards.

After logging in, players can go to the events section of the game and tap on "Update for Rewards" to claim the following rewards:

2x Diamond Royale Vouchers

2x Weapon Royale Vouchers

Also read: Free Fire OB28 update maintenance schedule: When will the game be available for players?

Steps to download Garena Free Fire OB28 update

Players can follow the steps given below to download the Free Fire OB28 update:

Players should first search for Free Fire on the Google Play Store. They can also click here to be redirected to the Free Fire page. Players then need to click on the green "Update" button.

After completing the two steps given above, players will be able to enjoy the OB28 version of Free Fire on their devices.

Also read: How to get a free weapon crate, Incubator voucher, provoke emote, and more in Garena Free Fire today

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh