How to get a free weapon crate, Incubator voucher, provoke emote, and more in Free Fire today

Free Fire routinely unveils new events for battle royale enthusiasts and players of the game. These events offer in-game rewards like skins, weapon crates, vouchers, emotes, and more.

Behold! Your fate lies in your hand. If Lady Luck is on your side, great discounts and items await you in the latest event, Change your Fate! 🍀



Collect all the items that you like before the event ends- on the 6th of June 2021. ⏳#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/rUXt4ibVXx — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) May 31, 2021

The latest Watch to Win event commenced on June 5th, 2021, and will end on June 8th, 2021. Players can access the rewards by watching videos on Booyah! - Garena's exclusive social entertainment application with a wide range of videos.

Also read: Top 3 tips for using glider effectively in Free Fire

The latest Watch to Win event in Free Fire is offering exciting rewards to players

Some of the rewards offered by Free Fire via the latest Watch to Win event are:

Loose Cannon Weapon Crate

Game Streamer Weapon Crate

Incubator Voucher

Provoke Emote

Note : To learn more about the event, players can open Free Fire and go to the News Section. Press “BOOYAH! WATCH TO WIN!” in the bottom left corner of the screen. After opening it, players can click on “Go To” to know more about it.

Also read: Top 5 tips to win close combats easily in Free Fire

How to win exciting rewards by watching videos in Free Fire

Booyah! application on the Google Play Store

Players can follow the steps given below to win the Incubator voucher, Provoke emote, and more in Free Fire:

Download the Booyah! application from the Google Play Store. Click here to do so. Log in to the Booyah! app using a social media account that is linked to Free Fire. Choose clips of choice from the list that appears. Make sure to watch the videos for at least 30 minutes. Then head over to Free Fire for the exciting prizes and collect them from the in-game mail section.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

Also read: Double Diamonds top up in Garena Free Fire: All you need to know

Edited by Srijan Sen