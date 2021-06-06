Top 5 tips to win close combats easily in Free Fire

Battle Royale matches in Free Fire last for about 15 minutes. To win matches, players must become better when it comes to close-range combats. This article provides a few pointers that can help players improve their short-range gunfights.

Also read: Double Diamonds top up in Garena Free Fire: All you need to know

Tips and tricks to win close combats in Free Fire

1. Proper weapon

Players must always pick up a powerful assault rifle or short-range machine gun (SMG) to inflict heavy damage on their enemies. Choosing M14 or Vector as a primary weapon will result in the best outcome.

2. Headshots

Free Fire players must know that headshots produce the most amount of damage. If players aim for the head, they need comparatively fewer bullets and time to decapitate their enemies.

3. Move around

Players must always jump, crouch, and move around to dodge enemy fire. It is also useful while shooting enemies as they cannot predict the player’s movements and simultaneously avoid bullets raining upon him. So, this tactic of moving around works both ways as it helps in dodging enemy fire and catching the opponent off-guard.

Also read: Free Fire skin generators are fake, and using them can lead to account loss or ban

4. Gloo Wall

Free Fire’s gloo wall feature allows plays to deploy gloo walls for some time to block enemy fire. Players can use a gloo wall to take cover and prepare themselves to attack from an unexpected direction. It is effective in catching the opponent off-guard and provides enough time for players to regain their health.

5. Predict moves

While attacking, players must always predict the corners and shelters that their enemy might be hiding. To get better at predicting, players must be thoroughly acquainted with Free Fire and the obvious places that beginners choose as camping spots.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

Also read: Top 5 Free Fire items to buy with diamonds this month

Edited by Srijan Sen