Top 5 Free Fire items to buy with diamonds this month

Free Fire players can often buy various in-game items using diamonds. Diamonds (in-game money) are to be bought using real money.

To top up diamonds, players can head over to websites or do it in-game. Be advised to spend these diamonds wisely.

Best items to buy in Free Fire

1. Characters

The best way to spend money on Free Fire is to buy characters to help players improve their gameplay. All the characters, except the default ones, have their own unique ability.

If players are lucky, they can get certain characters at a discount via some event. Currently, there are 37 characters in Free Fire.

2. Pets

Players must properly pair their pets with characters

Like characters, pets in Free Fire also have certain abilities that players can use in Battle Royale matches. Players must remember to properly pair their pets with characters to get the best result.

Players need around 700 diamonds, depending on the pet of their choice. There are 16 pets in Free Fire as of now.

3. Gun Skins

Players can spend diamonds to get cool gun skins

Gun skins are always an attraction on Free Fire. These skins make the guns look fancy and also help in increasing their performance.

Players who want to possess cool gun skins must purchase gun crates that the game has to offer. Players need to spend 25 - 40 diamonds to get a crate of their choice.

4. Outfits and Bundles

Outfits are popular picks for players who enjoy Free Fire. This battle royale title offers players fancy outfits to purchase via certain exciting events.

Players can also win outfit bundles by taking part in lucky draws. Mobile gamers need to pay a specified number of diamonds to spin the Royale Wheel.

5. Paid Passes

Season 37 Elite Bundle in Free Fire

Free Fire offers two types of Passes, namely, the Elite Pass and the Elite Bundle. Elite Pass costs 499 diamonds, and the Diamond Pass is worth 999 diamonds.

These Passes in Free Fire offers a combination of items that players can get their hands on. Players can complete missions and stand a chance to win exciting rewards.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The choice of items to buy is a personal decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's preference.

