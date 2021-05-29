How to pre-order Season 37 Elite Pass in Free Fire

The developers of Free Fire introduce an Elite Pass every month. This Elite Pass brings in exciting tier-based rewards that players can win.

Once the Season 36 Elite Pass closes on May 31st, 2021, the new Season 37 Elite Pass will begin. The pre-order for the upcoming Elite Pass has already started and will continue until May 31st, 2021.

The theme of this season’s Elite Pass is “Evil Enchanted.” Players who pre-order will get an exclusive pre-order reward: Evil Enchanted Facepaint. The Season 37 Elite Pass can be accessed by Free Fire players from June 1st, 2021 onwards.

Steps to pre-order Season 37 Elite Pass in Free Fire

Players need to pay 999 diamonds to pre-order Season 37 Elite Pass

Players must follow the steps given below to pre-order the Season 37 Elite Pass in Free Fire:

Players need to open Free Fire and head over to the Elite Pass section. Players need to then click the icon beside the Upgrade option. Players will then have to click on the 999 diamonds button. Once the dialogue box appears asking for confirmation, players will have to click on the yellow 999 option.

Season 37 Elite Pass Rewards in Free Fire

As per ffbooyah.com, the following items are the rewards in the Season 37 Elite Pass:

Monster Truck Skin – 0 Badges

Avatar – 10 Badges

Avatar – 5 Badges

Jacket – 15 Badges

Jacket – 40 Badges

Banner – 30 Badges

Banner – 150 Badges

Female Bundle – 50 Badges

M1873 Skin – 80 Badges

Backpack – 100 Badges

Banner – 115 Badges

MP5 Skin – 125 Badges

Avatar – 135 Badges

Emote – 140 Badges

Surfboard – 150 Badges

Loot Box – 200 Badges

Male Bundle – 225 Badges

Parachute – 200 Badges

