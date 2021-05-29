How to pre-order Season 37 Elite Pass in Free Fire

The developers of Free Fire introduce an Elite Pass every month. This Elite Pass brings in exciting tier-based rewards that players can win.
Once the Season 36 Elite Pass closes on May 31st, 2021, the new Season 37 Elite Pass will begin. The pre-order for the upcoming Elite Pass has already started and will continue until May 31st, 2021.
The theme of this season’s Elite Pass is “Evil Enchanted.” Players who pre-order will get an exclusive pre-order reward: Evil Enchanted Facepaint. The Season 37 Elite Pass can be accessed by Free Fire players from June 1st, 2021 onwards.
Steps to pre-order Season 37 Elite Pass in Free Fire
Players must follow the steps given below to pre-order the Season 37 Elite Pass in Free Fire:
- Players need to open Free Fire and head over to the Elite Pass section.
- Players need to then click the icon beside the Upgrade option.
- Players will then have to click on the 999 diamonds button.
- Once the dialogue box appears asking for confirmation, players will have to click on the yellow 999 option.
Season 37 Elite Pass Rewards in Free Fire
As per ffbooyah.com, the following items are the rewards in the Season 37 Elite Pass:
- Monster Truck Skin – 0 Badges
- Avatar – 10 Badges
- Avatar – 5 Badges
- Jacket – 15 Badges
- Jacket – 40 Badges
- Banner – 30 Badges
- Banner – 150 Badges
- Female Bundle – 50 Badges
- M1873 Skin – 80 Badges
- Backpack – 100 Badges
- Banner – 115 Badges
- MP5 Skin – 125 Badges
- Avatar – 135 Badges
- Emote – 140 Badges
- Surfboard – 150 Badges
- Loot Box – 200 Badges
- Male Bundle – 225 Badges
- Parachute – 200 Badges
