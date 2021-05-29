Free Fire Friends Callback Event: How to get free FFWS 2021 Loot Box

Free Fire tries its best to keep players entertained and comes up with exciting events from time to time. An event called “Friends Callback” started today and will continue until June 3rd.

This event gives players the chance to win an exciting FFWS (Free Fire World Series) 2021 Loot Box. This article informs them about how to win this item.

How to get free FFWS 2021 Loot Box in Free Fire

Players need to follow the steps given below to find out how to win the FFWS Loot Box in Free Fire:

Step 1: First, they must open Free Fire and head to the Events section.

Players must head to the Events section and click on FRIENDS CALLBACK

Step 2: In that section, they can select the FRIENDS CALLBACK option.

Step 3: Next, users may select “Go To,” located at the bottom of the page.

List of rewards in the CALL BACK section

Step 4: In the CALL BACK section, players will see a list of four rewards.

Step 5: They can opt for the second one that displays the FFWS Loot Box.

Step 6: Once they do, gamers will be asked to call back three of their friends who have not played Free Fire for the last seven days or more.

Players can choose any one of their social media handles to share the link

Step 7: To call their friends back, they will have to share a link using any of their preferred social media handles.

Step 8: If their friends log in to Free Fire using the link forwarded, the task will be completed, and players will get a chance to win the FFWS Loot Box.

