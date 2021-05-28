PUBG Mobile, Free Fire nominated for Mobile Game of the Year award at Esports Awards 2021

The Esports Awards is a coveted awards ceremony where the best people, teams, and games of the year are highlighted. Esports in the mobile gaming industry has witnessed massive growth in the previous years and is still growing with every passing day.

The Esports Awards 2021 have five categories:

Esports Apparel of the Year

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by Verizon

Esports Personality of the Year

Streamer of the Year

Esports Awards 2021: PUBG Mobile, Free Fire nominated

In 2020 we added 2 new Mobile Esports categories and you all loved them... in 2021 do you want to see more Mobile Esports at the Esports Awards? pic.twitter.com/Rs0mkgL2CR — Esports Awards (@esportsawards) January 27, 2021

The Esports Mobile Game of the Year category was introduced the previous year. Players are thrilled to find two of their favorite battle royale titles, PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, in the list of nominations.

Both are immensely popular mobile gaming titles that have millions of fans worldwide.

PUBG Mobile accumulated $2.7 billion from player spending in 2020 (Image via Xtrafondos)

As per a Sensor Tower report, PUBG Mobile accumulated $2.7 billion from player spending in 2020, with revenue touching $300 million in March itself.

Free Fire overtook PUBG Mobile to become the top battle royale mobile game by player spending in USA (Image via Wallpapersden)

The battle between Free Fire and PUBG Mobile continues to heat up with their Esports Awards 2021 nominations. Also, another report from Sensor Tower showed that Free Fire overtook PUBG Mobile to become the top battle royale mobile game in the US by players spending in the first quarter of 2021.

Free Fire had also generated approximately $100 million in revenue in the last quarter of 2020.

Aside from PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, another popular mobile game, Call of Duty: Mobile, was nominated for the same category at the Esports Award 2021. Players can check the list below to find out about the other games selected in the Esports Mobile Game of the Year category:

Clash Royale

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Arena of Valor

Brawl Stars

They can head to this website to cast their vote for their favorite mobile game and the other categories mentioned above.

