Free Fire has a vast range of characters with unique abilities. These abilities are useful when players are battling it out in battle royale matches.

The character abilities in Free Fire can be categorized into: passive ability and active ability. Most of the characters in Free Fire have passive abilities that players are fond of.

Also read: Free Fire Partner Program for Bangladesh: All you need to know

5 most underrated passive abilities in Free Fire

#1 - Racer’s Blessing

Image via Pinterest

This ability in Free Fire comes in handy when players are engaged in ranked squad matches. At the default level, the ability restores 5 HP to all members riding on a motor vehicle every 4.5 seconds.

Character possessing this ability: Notora.

#2 - Partying On

Image via Wallpapersden

Dasha’s ability, which levels up, has quite a few good features. This ability reduces the damage caused by falls by 30%, decreases recovery time by 60%, and lowers the recoil build-up rate and maximum build-up by 6%.

Character possessing this ability: Dasha

#3 - Nutty Movement

Image via Wallpaper Iphone

When players take damage from an opponent during a match, this ability increases the speed of the players by 10%. Since the moving and sprinting speed of the character is increased, players have a better chance to take cover as soon as possible.

Character possessing this ability: Joseph

Also read: Free Fire OB28 Advance Server: All you need to know

#4 - Deadly Velocity

Image via HDQwalls

Even though this skill does not increase damage output, once the Awaken form of Kelly is unlocked, this ability can give players 6% movement speed and 110% damage bonus. To activate this, players just need to take one shot after sprinting for four seconds.

Character possessing this ability: Kelly

#5 - Gluttony

Image via Pinterest

Players can consume healing items faster by 15% with the help of this ability. Since there is no additional condition or cooldown, this ability is very useful in case of Ranked matches in Free Fire.

Character possessing this ability: Maxim

Also read: New Wildfire Rogue Bundle in Free Fire: Everything you need to know