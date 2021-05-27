Free Fire OB28 Advance Server: All you need to know

An Advance Server is released by the developers of Free Fire every time they come up with a new patch. This Advance Server essentially allows players to test out the new features before it is released in the upcoming update.

The Advance Server of the OB28 version of Free Fire is accessible to players starting today. Players will need to get an activation code before they can access the server however.

Free Fire OB28 Advance Server

The first step to access the Advance Server is getting an activation code. Activation codes are usually given out by the developers to a few Free Fire players. In order to get an activation code, players will first need to register themselves by heading over to the Free Fire Advance Server website.

They can follow the steps given below to register themselves:

1. Players need to go to the Free Fire Advance Server website. They can click here to do so.

2. Players will then have to click the Login with Facebook option.

3. They will have to fill in the following fields:

Full Name

Email Address

Phone Number

4. Players will then have to tap the “Join Now” option.

Note: Since the server can only be accessed by only a handful of users, there is a fair chance that players will not be able to get an Activation Code despite registering.

After installation, players will have to enter the Activation Code to access the Advance Server

Once the server becomes accessible, they can download the APK file from the Free Fire Advance Server website upon logging in. After installation, players with the activation code can access the OB28 Advance Server.

The time span of the availability of the OB28 Advance Server

The server opened today and can be enjoyed by players until June 3rd, 2021. If players are able to point out bugs and glitches, they could receive diamonds as rewards. It is worth noting that the progress players make in the Advance Server will reflect in their stats within the actual game.

