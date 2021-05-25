Free Fire OB27 redeem codes: New rewards, how to redeem, server details, and more

Free Fire often comes up with redeem codes that players can use to get cool in-game items. Players who do not have diamonds can rely on these redeem codes to get accessories and skins for free.

These redeem codes are alphanumeric codes that have to be entered on the official redemption site of Free Fire. Once it is successfully redeemed, players will get the rewards assured.

Redeem codes are area-specific. As a result, players must remember that all redeem codes will not work for them, and an error while redemption is inevitable if the code is meant for another region. Redeem codes are also valid for a specific time period.

Free Fire Redeem Codes: New Rewards

Rewards for players belong to the India server

The latest redeem codes are offering cool rewards to players. The redeem codes are their respective rewards are:

Redeem Code: ESX24ADSGM4K

Rewards:

Leap of Faith Surfboard

Water Fest 2021 Avatar

Guitar Basher

Redeem Code: FF8MBDXPVCB1

Rewards:

Shuffling emote

10x Magic Cube Fragments

Free Fire Redeem Codes: Server details

Redeem codes are server-specific. Players will have to check before they enter the redeem code on the Redemption Site. Players who enter the wrong redeem code will be shown the following message:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

The redeem codes ESX24ADSGM4K and FF8MBDXPVCB1 are meant for players belonging to servers in India and Indonesia, respectively.

Free Fire Redeem Codes: How to redeem

Free Fire Reward Redemption Site

Players must follow the steps given below to use the Free Fire redeem codes:

Players must head over to the Rewards Redemption Site. They can click here to do so. They must log in to their account via Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID. Guest accounts will not work. Players must then enter the redeem code in the text box. Players must then confirm and click the OK button.

If the redemption is successful, players will receive the rewards within 24 hours. They can go to the in-game email section and collect their rewards.

