All you need to know about Free Fire’s Awaken Andrew event

Free Fire players never run out of exciting characters to choose from. These characters have unique skills and abilities that help them perform better in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Andrew is an old character in Free Fire, and players saw his awakened version in the beta version before the OB27 update. They can now get Awakened Andrew in the major Free Fire event, “Free Fire World Series 2021.”

Free Fire’s Awaken Andrew event

The Elite version of Andrew will be called Andrew, The Fierce, and it will be the third Elite character in Free Fire. The other being Kelly, The Swift, and Hayato, Firebrand.

Andrew’s passive skill is Wolf Pack, which increases damage reduction to armor by 8% (initial level) and by 14% at the maximum level (Level 6). Additional damage reductions from every teammate carrying this skill remain constant at 0.15 throughout all levels.

Players can locate Awakened Andrew in Free Fire by following the steps given below:

They have to open the game and click on the Free Fire World Series 2021 trophy icon located at the top right of the screen. Users must click on Andrew’s character model on the events page to go to the Free Fire Andrew’s Mission event. They can then complete the missions and get this character.

Players can awaken Andrew by completing daily missions assigned to them. This event started yesterday and will carry on till the end of the Free Fire World Series 2021.

Daily missions in the Awaken Andrew event

Andrew’s missions are refreshed every day at 4 AM IST. Today’s events and their respective rewards are:

In Classic/Ranked Mode, players need to have 3000m moving distances on any map: Yellow Pass

In Classic/ Ranked mode, players will have to revive two teammates: Yellow Pass

In classic mode (any map), players have to kill one enemy using AWM: Yellow Pass

