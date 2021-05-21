5 most useful character abilities in Free Fire

Free Fire has a wide variety of in-game characters for players to choose from. The popular battle royale game currently has 39 characters.

Except for the default characters, each one of them has a unique ability that helps players overcome their enemies on the virtual battleground.

This article takes a look at five of the best abilities that players can use in Free Fire.

Free Fire character abilities that players should check out

1. Camouflage

Wukong in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire Game 2020)

Camouflage is the active ability of Wukong. At its base level, this ability transforms the player into a bush for 10 seconds.

The ability does not work when the player is engaged in combat. Players can once again transform themselves into a bush after they defeat their opponent.

2. Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

Time Turner is the active ability of Chrono. At its default level, this ability creates a force field that blocks 600 damage from enemies. Players can even shoot at their opponents when inside the force field.

The players' movement speed will be increased by 15%, while ally movement speed will be increased by 10% within the force field.

3. Master of All

K in Free Fire (Image via Pinterest)

Master of All is K's ability in Free Fire. This ability has two modes: the jiu-jitsu mode and the psychology mode.

In the jiu-jitsu mode, teammates within a 6m radius will receive a 500% increase in their EP conversion rate. Meanwhile, in the psychology mode, 2 EP will be restored every three seconds up to 100 EP.

4. Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire (Image via WallpaperAccess)

Drop the Beat is Jota's passive ability. At its base level, this ability restores 25 HP after every kill with a Short Machine Gun (SMG) or Shotgun.

Players should note that there is a five-second cooldown period before they can use the ability again.

5. Damage Delivered

Shirou in Free Fire (Image via Pinterest)

Damage Delivered is Shirou's passive ability. At its default level, this ability allows players to tag their enemies within a distance of 80m once they are hit.

The damage inflicted on the enemy increases while they are tagged. The first shot fired by the player will have 50% additional armor penetration on the tagged enemy. This ability's cooldown period lasts up to 35 seconds.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order or ranking. It reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

