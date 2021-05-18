Maro in Free Fire: How to get, abilities and all you need to know

Free Fire ships out updates to the game from time to time. These updates introduce new characters, maps, modes, and in-game cosmetics. The latest OB27 update introduced Maro, a new character, into the game.

Free Fire fans can rejoice as Maro has finally been made accessible. The Falconer Top Up event gives players the opportunity to get the character for free.

Maro character in Free Fire: How to get, abilities and all you need to know

The Falconer Top Up Event revealed that players can get Maro by topping-up diamonds. The event started today and will continue until May 24th, 2021. The two offers are:

To get the Maro character, players will have to top up 200 diamonds.

To get Maro’s Falconer Bundle, players will have to top up 500 diamonds.

How to get Maro

Players can follow the steps given below to get Maro for free on Free Fire:

Players need to open Free Fire and click on the Diamond icon at the top of the screen. Players can opt for any of the top up options that appear on the screen. After making the necessary purchase, players can head over to the lobby and click on the Calendar icon on the right side of the screen. Players will then have to choose the Falconer Top Up tab and click on the “Claim” button.

Ability of Maro

Maro's ability is Falcon Ferver, which is a type of passive skill that players can use to win matches in Free Fire. As the level increases, the damage caused by Maro increases steadily. Here are the classifications based on levels:

Level 1 (base level): Damage over distance up to 5%. Damage inflicted on marked enemies increased by 1%.

Level 2: Damage over distance is up to 7%. Damage inflicted on marked enemies increased by 1.5%.

Level 3: Damage over distance is up to 10%. Damage inflicted on marked enemies increased by 2%.

Level 4: Damage over distance is up to 14%. Damage inflicted on marked enemies increased by 2.5%.

Level 5: Damage over distance is up to 19%. Damage inflicted on marked enemies increased by 3%.

Level 6: Damage over distance is up to 25%. Damage inflicted on marked enemies increased by 3.5%.

