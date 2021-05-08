What is BR mode in Free Fire? Everything you need to know

The BR mode in Free Fire has made the title immensely popular all over the world. The game is also renowned in the esports world, as several players take part in tournaments and international matches over the course of a year.

Free Fire has a wide range of characters with unique abilities that players can choose from. The game also releases updates from time to time, and with it, bring in numerous exciting features to the title.

BR mode in Free Fire

BR mode in Free Fire is basically the battle royale mode of the game. In this mode, players land in a hostile battleground, needing to quickly arm themselves and collect necessary supplies, before having to fight their opponents. This mode has made the game one of the frontrunners in the global mobile gaming market.

In Free Fire’s BR mode, there can be a maximum of 50 players. The goal for every player is to be the last person surviving. Matches usually last approximately 10 to 15 minutes, depending on each person's time of survival.

Players need to defend themselves against enemies in Free Fire. Image via Ronhok (YouTube)

Players have to keep track of the shrinking safe zone as well as defend themselves against enemies. There are vehicles strewn all across the map, which players can use to flee from dangerous situations are get into the safe zone quicker.

Currently, there are three BR maps in Free Fire. They are Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari. Bermuda is the biggest map in the game, while Kalahari is the smallest.

Various gameplay modes offered by Free Fire

Aside from the Battle Royale mode, the game offers other game modes as well. They are:

Ranked Game Classic Clash Squad (Ranked and non-Ranked) Cosmic Racer

How to play the BR mode in Free Fire

The default mode in Free Fire is the BR mode. After installing the game, players can just open the game and click on the Start button.

Modes in Free Fire. Image via Free Fire

If players want to opt for any other mode, they can click on the Mode option in the top right corner of the screen and select the mode of their choice.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

