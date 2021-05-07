Free Fire is getting popular in the Battle Royale gaming world with every passing day. The various in-game rewards and events are effective in keeping players engaged with the title.

Free Fire is accessible to a wide range of players as it is compatible with low-end Android devices. If players want to check out more games, they can take a look at the list given below.

Also read: 40 best Free Fire names with stylish symbols in May 2021

5 best games like Free Fire for low-end Android devices in May 2021

These are five of the best games like Free Fire that are compatible with low-end Android devices:

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via GameScott (YouTube)

This popular Battle Royale title has a unique feature that increases players' survival chances by giving them the chance to respawn up to 3 times. Players can also enjoy it offline.

Like Free Fire, the game offers exciting skins and cosmetics that can change the appearance of characters. The game also has ample vehicles and weapons.

Download it from here.

2. Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

Image via TeBsZzz Gaming (YouTube)

This exciting title is a combination of both MOBA and Battle Royale elements. Like Free Fire, each hero in this title has their own unique ability and skill.

The Battle Royale matches are short and last approximately 5 minutes. Heroes Strike Offline also has 3 vs 3 matches that players can enjoy.

Download it from here.

3. Blood Rivals – Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Image via AnonymousYT (YouTube)

In the matches offered by this title, players have to look for weapons and supplies as soon as they land, like they did in Free Fire. Players also have to keep track of the shrinking safe zone while fighting.

Also, there are many vehicles like high-speed trains, helicopters, etc. The game offers a good arsenal of weapons for players.

Download it from here.

4. Battle Royale Fire Force Free: Online & Offline

Image via S T E L L A R (YouTube)

The pixelated graphics of this game will be a delight to Minecraft gamers. Like Free Fire, this Battle Royale title is compatible with low-end Android devices.

Players can invite their friends online and enjoy exciting matches. The title also comes with an auto-shooting feature which makes the matches a little easier for beginners.

Download it from here.

5. Battle Royale – FPS Shooter

Image via Pryszard Android iOS Gameplays (YouTube)

The vibrant and cartoonish nature and gameplay of this title might remind players of Free Fire. The title allows players to choose from over 30 different kinds of weapons.

The easy controls of this game make it easier for newbies to get acquainted with the gameplay. The title takes up less space and can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

Also read: 5 best Android games like Free Fire in 2021

Disclaimer:

This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: 5 best offline games like Free Fire under 500 MB in 2021