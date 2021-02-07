Free Fire is a very popular battle-royale title with a wide range of characters that players can choose from. These characters have their own unique abilities.

Free Fire cannot be played offline and takes up more than 500 MB of storage space.

5 best offline games like Free Fire under 500 MB in 2021

#1 - ScarFall: The Royale Combat

This battle royale game has simple gameplay with easy controls. Like Free Fire, players have the liberty to customize their characters with various skins and accessories.

ScarFall has a good collection of vehicles that players can use to travel from one part of the map to another. Moreover, a cool feature in this title gives players the chance to respawn thrice in a match.

Size: 353 MB

Download it here.

#2 - Blood Rivals – Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

The basic rules applicable to Free Fire matches apply to the battle royale matches of this title. This game has great graphics and an immersive audio which helps make the gaming experience better.

The game has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to defeat their opponents. Players can also board high-speed trains and helicopters to run away from their enemies.

Size: 192 MB

Download it here.

#3 - Free survival: fire battlegrounds

The battle royale matches of this title will certainly remind players of the matches in Free Fire. The game has 3D graphics and easy controls.

The game has a good range of weapons, including pistols, shotguns, rifles, machine guns, etc. Players can pick up two primary guns and one secondary gun to defend themselves.

Size: 148 MB

Download it here.

#4 - Cover fire: free shooting games

This game is for player who enjoy sniping in Free Fire. Players who want to enjoy it without an internet connection can opt for the story mode, which has 12 chapters.

Players can also enjoy the Offline Virus Zombie Event, where they will have to survive a zombie attack. Gamers will surely enjoy the offline missions and exciting single-player campaigns.

Size: 339 MB

Download it here.

#5 - Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

Like Free Fire, this game also has a pool of characters with unique abilities. The game is more animated and cartoonish, but that makes it more fun for kids.

Players have the option to play 3v3 Modern MOBA or battle-royale matches in this title. A battle-royale match can have a maximum of 12 players and lasts for four minutes approximately.

Size: 101 MB

Download it here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

