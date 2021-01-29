PUBG Mobile is a very famous battle-royale title that is known for its exciting gameplay. In battle-royale matches, 100 people jump on an island and fight to be the last person surviving.

PUBG Mobile takes up a considerable amount of space on Android devices. So, players interested in trying out more games like PUBG Mobile should explore games in the list below.

Also read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile for iOS devices in 2021

5 best Android games like PUBG Mobile under 500 MB in 2021

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via GameScott (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile, this title is also a battle-royale game that gives players the option to customize the characters with various skins. The game can be played offline and is compatible with low-end devices.

Players have the option to respawn three times, which increases their chances of survival. From assault rifles to machine guns, ScarFall has a good arsenal of weapons.

Size: 353 MB

Download it from here.

Advertisement

2. Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Image via perezzdb channel (YouTube)

This battle-royale game can be easily enjoyed on low-end devices. The game offers many vehicles that the players can use to travel around a map covering an area of 4 km * 4 km.

Like PUBG Mobile, this title also revolves around shooting and survival. There are vehicles players can use vehicles from boats to cars in a battle royale match that lasts for 15 minutes approximately.

Size: 99 MB

Download it from here.

3. Blood Rivals – Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Image via AnonymousYT (YouTube)

The battle-royale matches of Blood Rivals is quite similar to PUBG Mobile. Players can customize their characters with skins and accessories.

Advertisement

Players can hop on high-speed trains and other vehicles to reach the safe zone in time. The game is mildly criticized for its controls, but it is still worth playing.

Size: 192 MB

Download it from here.

4. Royale Battle Survivor

Image via Android Games (YouTube)

In this title, players will have to stock up on supplies and pick up powerful weapons as soon as they land in a battleground like PUBG Mobile. The game has a good collection of weapons.

Players can use many vehicles strewn around the map to travel around. The game has good reviews and a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 99 MB

Download it from here.

5. The Last Stand: Battle Royale with Zombie

Image via Google Play Games (YouTube)

Advertisement

If players enjoyed the zombie mode in PUBG Mobile, they would surely enjoy this zombie survival title. Players can connect with their friends online or enjoy the title solo.

The Last Stand is popular for its unique combat system and cartoonish graphics. Players will be provided with dozens of weapons that they can use to put an end to the bloodthirsty zombies.

Size: 244 MB

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: 5 best games to play while players wait for PUBG Mobile India to release in 2021