5 best Android games like Free Fire in 2021

Garena Free Fire-New Beginning is a battle royale game that is famous for its simple and exciting gameplay. Free Fire offers its players various modes that they can enjoy.

There are many battle royale games similar to Free Fire that players can have a great time playing in 2021. Here are a few recommendations.

Top 5 Android games like Free Fire in 2021

These are the five best games like Free Fire for Android devices:

#1 - Call of Duty: Mobile

Image via Wallpapersden

Call of Duty: Mobile is a massively famous action-shooter title that has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Like Free Fire, players can enjoy the battle royale mode of this game.

Players can also have a great time with the 5 vs 5 Deathmatches offered by the Multiplayer mode of this title. The game is appreciated for its gritty and realistic portrayal of soldiers against terrorism.

Download it from here.

#2 - ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via DCGamerTV (YouTube)

Like Free Fire, this battle royale game has good customization options. Players can buy various skins and accessories to dress up their characters in any way they like.

The game has a good arsenal of weapons, which includes snipers and assault rifles. Players can pick up two primary guns and one secondary gun to shoot their enemies.

Download it from here.

#3 - Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Image via Pryszard Android iOS Gameplays (YouTube)

The vibrant nature and the fun animations of this battle royale title will surely entertain Free Fire players. They can buy different skins that the game offers and use it according to their preference.

The title offers over 30 types of weapons, and players can pick them up from the buildings and shelters in the battlefield. There is also a shrinking time zone that players will have to watch out for.

Download it from here.

#4 - Battlefield Royale – The One

Image via TOMSAK - MOBILE GAMING (YouTube)

The characters featured in this title will surely remind players of the Free Fire characters. A total of 50 players can take part in one match to be the last person surviving.

The game has a collection of cool gadgets like holograms and enemy detectors that help players to track down their opponents. It takes up less than 200 MB of storage space and is free to download.

Download it from here.

#5 - Battlelands Royale

Image via Wallpaper Cave

The seriousness of the battle royale genre is replaced by fun and humor in this title. In spite of that, the basic rules of the battle royale genre are followed in this game.

The matches approximately last for 10 minutes, and only 32 players can take part in one match. The controls are easy, and Free Fire players will not have any problem getting acquainted to it.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

