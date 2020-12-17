5 best offline games like Free Fire for low-end Android devices

Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform. and runs very smoothly on low-end devices. Much of its success can be attributed to its compatibility with high-end and low-end devices as well as its smooth juxtaposition of traditional battle royale elements and unconventional features.

However, Free Fire needs an internet connection to run. To solve this predicament for those who have difficulty in accessing the internet, here is a list of five offline games that are similar to Garena's popular battle royale game.

5 best offline games that are similar to Free Fire for low-end Android devices

1. Titan Blood: Shooting Survival Battleground Games

Titan Blood: Shooting Survival Battleground Games (Image via Google Play)

If players liked to be a part of deathmatches in Free Fire, they will certainly like Titan Blood. The game allows up to 8 multiplayer opponents in matches.

Titan Blood offers a variety of weapons and vehicles that players can use whenever the need arises.

Download the game from here.

2. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game (Image via KruGames, YouTube)

Like Free Fire, Swag Shooter also has many characters with unique abilities. Players have the option to customize their looks by purchasing various skins and accessories offered by the game. Players can even pick two primary guns while on the battlefield.

The game also has cool vehicles like helicopters and trains to help the player reach the safe zone quickly.

Download the game from here.

3. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall: The Royale Combat (Image via Pinterest)

ScarFall: The Royale Combat is a battle royale game that has easy controls and good graphics. This game is compatible with both high-end and low-end Android devices.

ScarFall: The Royale Combat has traditional battle royale elements like a shrinking safe zone and the need to fight enemies to be the last man standing. The game also has a good arsenal of weapons including assault guns and sniper rifles.

Download the game from here.

4. Blood Rivals – Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Blood Rivals – Survival Battleground FPS Shooter (Image via Google Play)

While Blood Rivals has similarities to Free Fire, its controls are not really up to the mark and require improvement.

This game has many vehicles strewn across the battleground, and players can use them to escape or travel around the map.

Download the game from here.

5. Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale (Image via Android Gaming with Ashraf, YouTube)

Heroes Strike Offline successfully blends MOBA and battle royale game elements. The matches in this game last for a very short period of time, and there can only be a maximum of 12 players in one match.

Players will have to control a character of their choice, with each one having its own ability.

Download the game from here.

