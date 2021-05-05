40 best Free Fire names with stylish symbols in May 2021

Free Fire players are very fascinated about having stylish nicknames to set them apart from the crowd.

Players get to pick a nickname right when they log into the game for the very first time. However, they can later change their name if they are unsatisfied with it. Users will have to pay diamonds, an in-game currency, in order to change it successfully.

Users can pick nicknames by heading over to nickfinder.com (Image via Pinterest)

Players might not be satisfied with the symbols offered by Android and iOS keyboards. For this reason, they can head over to websites like nickfinder.com and fortnite.freefire-name.com, where they can select a name of their choice. They also have the freedom to design a name any way they like.

Top 40 Free Fire names with stylish symbols in May 2021

These are the 40 best Free Fire names with stylish symbols:

1. 𝒲ⱥ𝓻𝓻เ𐍉ℝ

2. ŦerrΐficŦor𝔫ado

3. 𝒜nniђiℓⱥ†o𝓻

4. ⧼Admiℝⱥl⧽

5. 乃αdger

6. 𝐸xบ多eraภτ

7. Θ𝓊trαgǝo𝓊ຮ

8. NeЩbie

9. 刀ⱥrkKήiﻮht

10. Møℝ†å𝖑

11. Voψส𝔤eг

12. ⱮҽէąӀϚէąɾ

13.Vipᴇr

14. Aչนre

15. AbnØrϻαlVıgØr

16. Pรych𝓮∂𝓮ℓic

17. Pℝeτeήdeℝ

18. 𝐵ruτuຮ

19. ⋉Bee†ℓe⋊

20. 卄o𝖓eψ฿ee

21. لa𝖌uar

22. 𝓢𝓴𝔂𝓮

23. ƆuʝØ

24. Sangนΐne

25. ℜ𝔞𝔫𝔤𝔢𝔯

26. 𝕱uŇղℽboภes

27. Aŋgəl

28. CriᴍsØŇ

29. WiŇne𝓻

30. C𐍉ercion

31. 𝕿𝖞𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖞

32. ⱮoŇster

33. Qմҽҽղ

34. 𝕱orτ𝕦ήe

35. ฿eαsτ

36. C@ⲘやEℜ

37. Maℽh𝔢m

38. Fⱥtⱥl

39. 𝔖nowflสҜe

40. Renegคᖙe

How to change names in Free Fire

Players can keep fancy names as their moniker in Free Fire (Image via Gaming Chiranjit, YouTube)

Users can follow the steps given below to change their name in Free Fire:

Players must head over to the game and click their profile banner. This is located on the top-left corner of the screen. Users must click on the name change button, which is located below their username. A dialogue box will appear. Here, players must paste the name of their choice. To change their name successfully, users need to make the required payments.

