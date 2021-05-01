Players who are acquainted with Free Fire must know about Diamonds, the highly sought-after in-game currency. Diamonds can be used by players to unlock various accessories, characters, and pets.

In order to get more Diamonds in Free Fire, players have to purchase it with real money. For many Free Fire players, spending money is not really an option. So, instead of becoming pensive due to the paucity of Diamonds, here are a few ways in which Diamonds can be acquired for free in Free Fire.

Top 3 ways to get free Diamonds in Free Fire in May 2021

These are three of the best ways by which players can acquire free diamonds in Free Fire:

1. In-game Events

In-game events offer players accessories or Diamonds. Upon completion of a particular mission, a certain number of Diamonds are credited to the account of the players. This is not a viable choice for beginners, as it requires skills to complete the events. Players can also watch ads in Free Fire to get a few free Diamonds.

2. Giveaways

Many YouTubers and Instagram pages offer giveaways that players can take part in. Mobile gamers though, will need a fair share of luck to win one of these. The prize pool of these giveaways are usually quite attractive.

3. Google Opinion Rewards and

This is one of the easiest ways to get free Diamonds in Free Fire. Players can complete simple surveys on the app to get Play Credit. Players can then utilize this credit to purchase the required amount of Diamonds. Players can also check out other apps on the Google Play Store like Poll Pay: Earn money & free gift cards cash app, and Easy Rewards.

To download Google Opinion Rewards, click here.

To download Poll Pay: Earn money & free gift cards cash app, click here.

To download Easy Rewards, click here.

