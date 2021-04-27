Not just characters, Free Fire also offers players many pets that have unique abilities. They can pick a pet according to their playstyle and make use of these creatures to win matches.

As players progress in Free Fire, they can unlock more pets from time to time by purchasing them using diamonds (in-game money). Players also have the freedom to choose a cool nickname for their pets to stand out in the crowd.

Usually, Android and iOS keyboards do not have ample symbols and characters. Hence, players can head to websites like nickfinder.com and fortnite.freefire-name.com to decorate the name of their pets with creative symbols.

Also read: 50 best stylish Free Fire guild names for OB27 version

30 best Free Fire pet names with creative symbols for OB27 version

Sure, I’ll take ten randomly generated nouns. Let’s warmup. — Adam McKercher (@getcurious) October 29, 2020

These are forty best Free Fire pet names:

1. ƬΣЯЯӨЯ

2. He∂w𝓲𝔤

Advertisement

3. 🐎𝕮͢͢͢𐍉co

4. ⪨฿Цgsץ⪩

5. Ƕunter

6. 𒆜Jewel𒆜

7. ๖ۣۜℋค℘℘ℽටʂçąɾ

8. ßaᴍbᎥ

9. ⦉Deᖙ𝖎¢aτeᖙ Da𝖎𝕤ץ⦊

10. ßlสckJสck

11. 巛𝔏𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔱𝔫𝔦𝔫𝔤◥

12. Ŧΐger

13. ⦇𐌁ugs 𐌁u͢͢͢ŇŇy⦈

14. Nem͢͢͢𐍉

15. ᖫ𐐚u††ers𝓬๏†𝓬hᖭ

16. Mαˣ

17. Ca$ק𝑒r

18. ฬestᎥe

19. ꧁Boήgo

20. ᚛𝐵𝓊𝒸𝓀᚜

21. VคnᎥӀl͢͢͢α❖

22. CΐήήคmØή

23. 💥Lⱥdץbug

24. Hørntสi𝔩

25. Buc͢͢͢k꧂

26. DiegØ

27. ｟Sΐd｠

28. MaŇŇψ𒅒

29. 𝔼llie✨

30. Ƥeคche͢͢͢s♛

Also read: 30 best stylish Free Fire names with unique symbols for OB27 version

Users have the option to change the default name of the pet by following the steps given below:

They must choose the pet's icon after opening Free Fire.

Players need to click on the pet whose name they want to change.

They need to then select the edit icon.

A dialog box appears, which will prompt users to enter the new name.

They can enter/paste any unique moniker of their choice and make the necessary payments for the change.

Disclaimer: While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these steps.

Also read: How to redeem the latest Free Fire redeem codes from the Rewards Redemption Site after the OB27 update