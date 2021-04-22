Free Fire offers various rewards to its players from time to time. One of the popular ways of getting cool products is via redeem codes.

Players who do not have sufficient Diamonds (in-game money) can use redeem codes to get their hands on various skins, accessories, and many more.

Redeem codes are meant for specific regions. If players want to use a redeem code that is not meant for their region, an error message will be displayed on the screen at the time of redemption.

The code mentioned below is meant for players on the European server only.

Once the redeem code expires, there is no way to claim the rewards using that same code. Today, i.e., 22nd April 2021, is the last day to claim the rewards via the redeem code given below:

RRF6WMKMDPJV

G3MKNDD24G9D

The rewards offered by the redeem code given above are:

Advertisement

Ford

Kelly

3x Gold box

T-shirt town

Leather Pants (Male)

The latest redeem code, PCNF5CQBAJLK, offers the following rewards:

3x Chrono Box

Wolfrahh character

1000 Universal Fragment

Summon Airdrop Playcard (30d)

Double EXP Card.

Also read: Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site: All you need to know

How to redeem the latest Free Fire redeem codes from the Rewards Redemption Site after the OB27 update

Rewards offered by Free Fire

Players need to follow the steps given below:

1. To redeem the code given above, players need to head over to the official Free Fire Redemption site. To do so, they can click here:

2. Players will then have to log in to their Free Fire account. Guest accounts will not work. They can use either of the platforms given below to do so:

Facebook

Twitter

Google

VK

Apple ID

Huawei ID

3. Players will need to enter any one of the redeem codes (given above) in the text box.

4. They will then have to click on the "Confirm" option and press ‘OK’ when a dialogue box appears.

Advertisement

If the code has been redeemed successfully, the rewards will be credited to their account within 24 hours. They can claim their rewards from the in-game mail section.

Also read: Free Fire Advance Server for April 2021: All you need to know

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these steps.

Also read: List of all rewards given away by Garena Free Fire through redeeming code for hitting viewership milestone on their latest video