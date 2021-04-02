List of all rewards given away by Garena Free Fire through redeem code for hitting viewership milestone on their latest video

Garena Free Fire is a famous Battle Royale game that comes up with updates from time to time. These updates keep the game relevant and help attract new players while also helping the developers come up with redeem codes from time to time.

These redeem codes can be used to get cool rewards at no cost in Free Fire. Redeem codes are only valid for a specific time and the latest redeem code was released on April 1st, for reaching the milestone of 2 crore views for the DNA Mein Dance music video.

The code is SARG886AV5GR.

Free Fire officials had released this official music video that starred Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan last . To celebrate the spirit of the Festival of Colours, the music video, titled DNA Mein Dance, was released on the eve of Holi.

The upbeat music is composed by Vishal & Shekar, and the song is sung by Vishal Dadlani.

The music video went viral as soon as it was released and currently has surpassed 29 million views, trending on YouTube at #21. Readers can check out the video below:

List of all rewards given away by Garena Free Fire through the latest redeem code

List of rewards from the redeem code for April 1st (Image via Free Fire)

These are the following rewards offered by Free Fire that players can redeem using the code given above:

Egg Day Banner

Egg Day Headpic avatar

Egghunter Loot Box

Phantom Bear Bundle

Players can redeem the code on the official redemption website (Image via HIFI GAMING, YouTube)

If players want to get their hands on these rewards, they must head to the official rewards redemption site of Free Fire and enter the code. They can log in via their Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei IDs.

Users will get the rewards within 24 hours of confirmation via the in-game mail section. They can also check out the redemption website by clicking this link.

