Free Fire is a very popular battle royale title that comes up with updates from time to time. These updates bring various skins, accessories, and items that players have the option to purchase.

In order to buy a particular item, players have to spend Diamonds (in-game money). If they do not want to spend money, they can always use the redeem code offered by Free Fire.

The redeem code for today (1st April 2021) is SARG886AV5GR. Players can get the following rewards using this code:

Egg Day Banner

Egg Day Headpic avatar

Egghunter Loot Box

Phantom Bear Bundle

How to use Free Fire redeem codes in April 2021

If players do not know how to redeem codes in Free Fire, they need not worry. The steps they have to follow are given below:

Players need to first head over to the official rewards redemption site. Players can click here to visit the site.

Players need to log in after going to the site. They can log in via Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple ID, VK, and Huawei ID.

Players have to then enter the redeem code in the text box that appears.

Players have to click the "Confirm" button and then press "OK" when a dialogue box seeking confirmation appears.

Players will receive the reward within 24 hours of their redemption. They will then have to head over to the in-game mail section to collect their reward.

Note: Players must link their Free Fire account while logging in. A guest account holder will not be able to get the rewards by using the redeem codes.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' tips and tricks!

