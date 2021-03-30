Free Fire is one of the most popular action-adventure games in the world right now, and with good reason. The short and intense battle-royale matches are enjoyed by players all across the world.

Free Fire players are very picky when it comes to choosing a nickname, guild name or even a pet name. They often search for ways to make the name stand out from the crowd.

How to get stylish guild names and pet names in Free Fire

Android and iOS keyboards do not have the symbols required to make a name as fancy as possible. In this case, players can head over to sites like nickfinder.com, lingojam.com, fortnite.freefire-name.com, to create a customized name of their choice.

Players can either pick a name of their choice and make it stylish by using symbols, or they can pick any of the names recommended to them by the site. Once they have chosen the name, all they have to do is copy it and paste it in the game.

How to change guild names in Free Fire

Players need to follow the steps given below to change the guild name:

Click on the Guild icon.

Click the edit icon present right beside the current Guild name.

Paste the Guild name on the dialogue box that appears.

Make the necessary payment.

Note: Only leaders can change the Guild name in Free Fire.

How to change pet names in Free Fire

Players need to follow the steps given below to change the name of their pet:

Go to the ‘Pets’ tab.

Click on the desired pet from the list of pets that appears.

Click on the rename icon

Paste the new name into the dialogue box that appears

Make the necessary payment.

Players must note that Diamonds (in-game currency) will be deducted for changing names in Free Fire.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' tips and tricks!

