Free Fire Advance Server for April 2021: All you need to know

Free Fire periodically releases exciting updates to keep the battle royale experience fresh for its players. These updates usually bring new features and changes to the game. These features are tested out on a Free Fire Advance Server before they are incorporated into the official update.

Only a select group of players can access this server. These players are even rewarded for giving feedback and reporting glitches to the developers.

Free Fire Advance Server for April 2021

The Free Fire OB27 Advance Server is currently live (Image via Desi Gamers, YouTube)

The Free Fire OB27 Advance Server is currently live. It was made available to players on 1st April 2021 and will close on 8th April 2021.

It is important to note that all the features on this server might not make it to the game in the upcoming update.

Players must also know that any progress made by them on the Free Fire Advance Server will not carry over to the actual game.

Players need an Activation Code to access the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server. It is important to note that the Activation Code is only made available to a select group of players. If a player does not have the code, they will not be able to access the Free Fire Advance Server.

How to download Free Fire OB27 Advance Server

Players need an Activation Code to access the Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Mr. Dainik, YouTube)

If a player wants to download the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server, they can follow the steps given below:

Players need to visit the official website or click on this link.

They must log in and click on the ‘Download APK’ option.

Players must then install the file.

Next, players should open the file and enter the Activation Code.

