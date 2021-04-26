Top 5 tips to secure the Booyah! in Free Fire's ranked mode

Be it Clash Squad or Battle Royale, Free Fire players love to participate in the exciting matches offered by the title. The primary game modes in the game have separate ranked systems, which divide players based on tiers.

With high ranks come high rewards. To win matches in ranked matches in Free Fire, players must keep in mind a few essential tips, which this article will enumerate.

Five best tips to secure Booyah! in ranked mode in Free Fire

Players can take note of the following tricks to secure wins:

#1 - Sensitivity settings

Image via MG MORE (YouTube)

Most Free Fire players use the default sensitivity settings to play matches. They should instead select sensitivity settings according to their play style.

Players must also note the device they are using to play as phones' performance varies according to the game's requirements. Users must not copy someone else's settings just because that person is a better player.

#2 - Looting

Image via IG ROHAN (YouTube)

Players must be careful while looting essential supplies and powerful weapons and must never loot from an exposed area or a loot hotspot.

Players must loot buildings and shelters first before heading out. They must focus on survival rather than pushing at enemies from the very beginning.

#3 - Character selection

Image via UNIQUE GAMEPLAY (YouTube)

Every Free Fire player is aware that the game has a wide range of characters that they can choose from. After the OB27 update, there are a total of 39 characters in-game.

Rather than picking a character because of its looks, players must pick one that suits their playstyle. While playing ranked matches in Free Fire, it is wise to choose A124 as she can convert a certain amount of EPs to HPs.

#4 - Play safe and smart

Image via Free Fire World (YouTube)

Players do not need to adopt an aggressive style of gameplay as soon as the match starts. It is often noted that those who use strategy win games rather than users who like to get heavily involved in gunfights.

Players must keep an eye out for the shrinking safe zone while escaping/attacking enemies. They must escape from enemies, rather than killing them, while the zone is shrinking rapidly.

#5 - Teammates

Image via TWO SIDE GAMERS (YouTube)

Players must play with their squad to improve gameplay. Good coordination and communication bring them closer to victory.

Random teammates might not be understanding enough to revive fallen players while putting their lives at risk.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these tips and tricks.

