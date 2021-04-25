Free Fire is one of the most celebrated Battle Royale games in India. Especially after the PUBG Mobile ban, many mobile gamers have shifted their attention to Free Fire, searching for a better alternative.

Free Fire is big on Esports tournaments, and there are quite a few good players in India. If players are curious about them, check out their streams on game streaming platforms like Twitch, YouTube, etc.

Top 5 most subscribed Free Fire YouTubers in India

1. Total Gaming

Image via Total Gaming (YouTube)

Total Gaming is the YouTube channel of Ajjubhai, and many Indian Free Fire enthusiasts look up to him. The YouTuber shows off his talent and comes up with tips and tricks that players can implement to better. Players can also view three other channels: Total Gaming Live, TG Highlights, and AJJUBHAI.

Number of subscribers: 23.3 million

To check out his channel, click here.

2. A_S Gaming

Image via A_S Gaming (YouTube)

The first video uploaded by this YouTuber dates back to January 2019, and since then, has garnered a total of over a billion views on his channel. Sahil, the man behind this channel, also has a good sense of humor that entertains his fans. The gamer uploads regular content for his viewers.

Number of subscribers: 10.5 million

To check out his channel, click here.

3. Desi Gamers

Image via Desi Gamers (YouTube)

This desi YouTuber started uploading videos way back in 2018. Apart from Free Fire, this YouTuber also likes to play other games like Minecraft, Among Us, etc. Another YouTube channel of this player, Desi Army, has over 3 million subscribers.

Number of subscribers: 9.82 million

To check out his channel, click here.

4. Gyan Gaming

Image via Gyan Gaming (YouTube)

Players usually look forward to the live streams of this Indian gamer. The mobile gamer has a fun time playing with his friends and pranking them. The most viewed video of this YouTuber has 14 million views.

Number of subscribers: 9.26 million

To check out his channel, click here.

5. TWO SIDE GAMERS

Image via TWO SIDE GAMERS (YouTube)

TGS Jash and TGS Ritik are popular names when it comes to various Free Fire Esports tournaments. These two players co-own the channel and also upload fun videos not involving any game. The most popular video was uploaded in January 2020 and had over 11 million views.

Number of subscribers: 7.32 million

To check out his channel, click here.

