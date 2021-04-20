GTA 5 is one of those video games which will never fade away. Both the story and online modes of this game are hugely celebrated by gamers all around the world.

Many gamers use streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube to showcase their talent and some among them have become exceptionally popular. We put together a list of five such streamers who have become some of the most renowned GTA 5 gamers on YouTube.

Also read: 5 best games like GTA 5 under 1 GB for Android devices in 2021

5 most subscribed GTA 5 YouTubers in April 2021

1. Techno Gamerz

Image via Techno Gamerz (YouTube)

As of this writing, there are 124 GTA 5 videos in this popular Indian gamer’s channel. His dedication towards creating exciting content has made him a fan favorite. Apart from GTA 5, he also uploads videos of himself playing Minecraft and PUBG Mobile.

Number of subscribers: 15.3 million

To check out his channel, click here.

2. Kwebbelkop

Advertisement

Image via Kwebbelkop (YouTube)

Kwebbelkop likes to experiment with mods and create pandemonium in the streets of Los Santos. He uploads videos regularly, and his most popular upload has 29 million views. If you're looking for hilarious gaming footage you can relate to, then check out this channel.

Number of subscribers: 14.5 million

To check out his channel, click here.

3. DaniRep

Image via DaniRep (YouTube)

DaniRep is a popular Spanish gamer who created his YouTube channel way back in 2012. His video showcases his talent at GTA 5 Online and his humorous commentary keeps his fans entertained. His most popular GTA Online video has 21 million views.

Number of subscribers: 11.2 million

To check out his channel, click here.

Advertisement

4. Lui Calibre

Image via VanossGaming (YouTube)

Lui Calibre joined YouTube way back in 2009 and his playlists contain some exciting GTA 5 Online heists and races. Playing with his friends on GTA Online, he seems to be having the time of his life in most of his videos, and his sense of humour further adds to the videos' entertainment value.

Number of subscribers: 5.11 million

To check out his channel, click here.

5. Anas

Image via Anas (YouTube)

This French gamer is popular in the GTA RP (Grand Theft Auto Roleplay) server. Anas' videos are fun to watch and his interactions with fans have made him quite famous in the gaming world. He streams other popular video games on his channel and has collaborated with other well-known gamers as well.

Advertisement

Number of subscribers: 4.75 million

To check out his channel, click here.

Also read: GTA 5 APK files on the internet are fake as the game is not available for Android download