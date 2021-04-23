5 most subscribed COD Mobile YouTubers in April 2021

COD Mobile has garnered massive popularity in the mobile gaming world. The exciting multiplayer matches, thrilling battle royale mode, and cinematic graphics are appreciated by players worldwide.

Mobile game streaming is quite popular, and many players take to Twitch, YouTube, and other streaming platforms to showcase their talent or have fun. The following list is about YouTubers who have got the greatest number of subscribers on their channels.

COD Mobile YouTubers with the most subscribers in April 2021

#1 - iFerg

Image via iFerg - Plays (YouTube)

This Irish YouTuber mainly streams COD Mobile, along with Fortnite Mobile, Rules of Survival, and Cyber Hunter. He has won various tournaments and is an accomplished FPS mobile gamer.

Readers can also look at his other channels: Tribe Gaming, iFerg - Live, iFerg - Plays, and iFerg - Clips.

Number of subscribers: 1.95 million

To check out his channel, click here

#2 - Yanrique

Image via Yanrique (YouTube)

Players can head over to this YouTuber’s channel not just for entertainment but also for relevant information regarding COD Mobile, like game updates, news, and upcoming releases.

The skilled Jamaican YouTuber also has PUBG Mobile videos on his channel. His most popular video has over seven million views.

Number of subscribers: 1.2 million

To check out his channel, click here

#3 - AnonymousYT

Image via AnonymousYT (YouTube)

The oldest video in this channel was put up over three years ago, and over time, this YouTuber’s gameplay has become better. He gets good views on videos where he is comparing two games.

His most viewed video, where he compares PUBG Mobile to COD Mobile, has a whopping 28 million views!

Number of subscribers: 798k

To check out his channel, click here

#4 - Bobby Plays

Image via Bobby Plays (YouTube)

His fans appreciate the sense of humor of this American YouTuber. He mainly focuses on COD Mobile and also has a few PUBG Mobile videos on his channel.

His light-hearted take on various aspects of these games has won him many fans.

Number of subscribers: 648k

To check out his channel, click here

#5 - HawksNest

Image via HissingThoughts Gaming (YouTube)

This YouTuber is all about helping out mobile gamers by guiding them in the right direction. His ‘COD Mobile MythBusters’ playlist has oodles of information that mobile gamers will be thrilled to learn.

Players should definitely watch his videos if they want to get better at COD Mobile.

Number of subscribers: 520k

To check out his channel, click here

