Free rewards are one of the main attractions of Free Fire. These free rewards are mostly given in the form of redeem codes. Redeem codes are alpha-numeric codes, consisting of 12 characters, which players can use to access in-game accessories and skins.

Some players might not have sufficient Diamonds (in-game money) to buy their favorite cosmetics. They often rely on redeem codes to get their hands on fancy outfits and exciting accessories to stand out in the crowd.

Players can check the following list to make a note of the working redeem codes and the rewards the code offers in Free Fire:

KNRZ89SXFG9S: 2x Chrono Box (Europe server)

2x Chrono Box (Europe server) FFESPORTSSQA: Unleash Inhibition Backpack and A124 Bobblehead (Indonesia server)

Important Points:

Redeem codes are meant for certain servers. Players from a different region will not be able to use codes meant for another server.

Players must note that redeem codes have an expiration date. So, players trying to redeem it after the expiration date will be unsuccessful.

How to get free rewards from Garena Free Fire Redemption Center in May 2021

Garena Free Fire Redemption Center

Players need to follow the steps given below to get the free rewards:

Players must first head over to the Garena Free Fire Redemption Center, by clicking here. Players must then log in using Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter. Guest accounts cannot be used to redeem rewards. Players have to then enter the redeem code in the text field. They have to click on the “Confirm” button. If it is successful, players can then collect their reward from the in-game mail section.

