Diamonds are the in-game currency in Free Fire and are the means to buy various accessories and outfits offered by the title. Players who do not have sufficient diamonds will have to rely on in-game events and redeem codes to obtain in-game items.

Diamonds have to be purchased using real money, and players can either choose to top-up inside Free Fire or use websites like Games Kharido and Codashop.

Games Kharido is the most popular website when it comes to topping up Free Fire diamonds. This article informs players about the steps involved if they want to buy this currency from Games Kharido.

How to top-up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido in May 2021

Players can follow the steps given below if they want to top-up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido:

Step 1: They must head over to the official webpage of Games Kharido, or they can click here.

Step 2: Users will then need to click on Free Fire.

Step 3: After that, they have to log in using the available Facebook or Player ID methods. Players will be given a list of top-up options. They are:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50

– 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50 INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100

– 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100 INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310

– 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310 INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520

– 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520 INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060

– 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060 INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180

– 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180 INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

Step 4: Players need to select any option as per their choice and then make the necessary payments.

Note: Players must keep in mind that the bonus will only be applicable on their first top-up.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

