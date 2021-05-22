How to change Free Fire names without spending diamonds in May 2021

All Free Fire players have in-game names (IGNs). They are required to set one when they first sign up for the battle royale game.

Players can change their Free Fire names as they progress through the game. However, they have to spend diamonds, which are the in-game currency, to do so.

Regional Battle Season 7 in Free Fire allows players to change their in-game name for free

Fortunately, players who don't have enough diamonds for a name change can use the Regional Battle Season 7 to change their IGN without spending diamonds.

This new event in Free Fire will end on May 28th, 2021, so players need to hurry if they want to set a new name for themselves.

Regional Battle Season 7 requires players to complete different tasks and challenges in exchange for points. Players can get different rewards depending on the number of points that they earn. One of these rewards is a name-change card.

Here are the rewards that players can get in Regional Battle Season 7, along with the number of points they need to obtain them:

10 Points – Gold Royale Voucher

1000 Points – 100% Exp (7 days)

5000 Points – 3x Weapon Royale Vouchers

10000 Points – Name-change card

20000 Points – Gloo Wall – Spirit

As players can see, they need to acquire at least 10000 points to get a Name Change card.

How to get points in Regional Battle Season 7

The points distribution in Regional Battle Season 7 as per the goals achieved are listed below:

150 points – For every Booyah in a Battle Royale match.

100 points – For placing second in a Battle Royale match.

50 points – For playing third in a Battle Royale match.

10 points – For each kill in a Battle Royale match.

25 points – For becoming victorious in a Clash Squad match.

5 points – For each kill in a Clash Squad match.

How to change IGNs in Free Fire

Players can get a free Name Change card in Free Fire (Image via RESOL GAMING, YouTube)

Players can follow the steps given below to change their IGNs using a name-change card in Free Fire:

Players need to open Free Fire and tap on the "Edit" icon in the Personal Name Badge section. They should then click on the "Edit" icon located beside their nickname. When the dialog box appears, players should enter a name of their choice. They can then click on the card icon to change the name using the name-change card.

