5 best offline shooting games like Free Fire for low-end Android devices in May 2021

Free Fire’s compatibility with low-end devices has made it a popular choice among mobile gamers. The Battle Royale matches are fun to play. Unfortunately, the game requires an active internet connection.

However, many players might not have access to the internet. Sometimes a slow internet connection or expiring data pack can also hamper the gaming experience. With that in mind, gamers should check out the following offline shooting games like Free Fire optimized for low-end Android devices.

Some of the games like Free Fire that don't need an internet connection

1. Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

The MOBA element in this Battle Royale title makes it even more enjoyable. The characters in the title are like the mini-versions of Free Fire characters, each having unique powers and abilities.

Battle Royale matches can have up to 12 players and last for about five minutes. The game also offers 4-minute, 3 vs 3 MOBA matches.

2. Blood Rivals – Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

The game has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to defeat enemies. Vehicles help players reach the safe zone on time.

Like Free Fire, players need to search for weapons and supplies as soon as they land. The objective for the players is to last till the end.

3. Free survival – fire battlegrounds

The ultimate goal of players in this shooting title is survival, like Free Fire. Players might find offline Battle Royale combat equally exciting.

Players can also choose to complete missions in story mode without an internet connection. The realistic weapons offered by the title are also worth appreciating.

4. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

This battle royale title has a vibrant backdrop and offers various in-game accessories like in Free Fire. The game has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded for free.

The title offers vehicles like trains, helicopters, etc., that players use to travel around. Players pick up weapons and explosives to defeat their opponents.

5. Battle Royale Fire Force Free: Online & Offline

Like Free Fire, the matches in this title last for a short period. Up to 25 players can land on a hostile battlefield and fight for their survival.

Players can unlock unique characters as the game progresses. Apart from the Battle Royale mode, players can also engage in other modes that the title has in store.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

