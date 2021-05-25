How to get new Moony pet in Free Fire at no cost

Aside from characters, Free Fire also features great pets that can accompany players on the battlefield. These pets possess unique abilities that make it easier for players to win battle royale matches.
Moony, a new pet in Free Fire, is now doing the rounds on the internet. This alien pet possesses a skill called Paranormal Protection. The description of Moony states:
20% damage reduction when owner is in interaction countdown (e.g., using Med Kit, repairing, etc.).
Also read: All you need to know about Free Fire’s Awaken Andrew event
The Moony Top Up event began today and will carry on until June 1st, 2021. Players will have to top up at least 100 diamonds to acquire the pet for free as a top-up reward in Free Fire. Users can also top up 300 diamonds for the Crystal Moony pet skin or 1000 diamonds for a free Safari Riot blueprint.
Also read: Maro in Free Fire: How to get, abilities and all you need to know
Getting Moony for free in Free Fire
Users must follow the steps given below to get the Moony pet for free as a top-up reward:
1. Players must select the diamond icon while they are in the Free Fire lobby.
2. Based on the top-up options that appear, players must select the desired number of diamonds they'd like to purchase. 100 diamonds cost INR 80.
3. Players will then have to make the required payment.
4. Users must then head over to the "Events" section of the game.
5. Under that section, users must select "Moony Top Up."
6. Players will then have to click the claim button beside the reward.
Also read: 100 best stylish Free Fire names with creative symbols in May 2021