New Wildfire Rogue Bundle in Free Fire: Everything you need to know

Free Fire has a large variety of cosmetic items. Players can purchase them from the in-game store or get them as rewards during various events, challenges and spins.
The Wildfire Rogue Bundle is the latest costume bundle to be introduced in Free Fire. Players can get this bundle from the Diamond Royale spin in the game.
Aside from the Wildfire Rogue Bundle, the Diamond Royale spin also has the following rewards:
- Discount Coupon
- 2x Gold Card
- 2x EXP card
- Neolithic (Top, Bottom, head, shoes)
- Paleolithic (Top, Bottom, Head, Shoes)
- Magic Cube
- Flame Fighter (Top, Bottom, Mask, Shoes)
- Lady of Flame (Top, Bottom, Mask, Shoes)
- Cube Fragment
- Memory Fragments x100
- Combat (Vest, Pants, Boots, Shorts)
- Shorts (Camo, Jungle, Desert)
- T-Shirt (Smile, Dislike, Like)
- Sneakers (Blue, Black, White)
How to acquire the Wildfire Rogue Bundle in Free Fire
The last date to acquire the Wildfire Rogue Bundle is June 17th, 2021. Players need to follow the steps given below to obtain the bundle:
- Players should open Free Fire and click on the “Luck Royale” option on the left side of the screen.
- They should then click on the Diamond Royale option.
- Players can then choose the number of spins they want.
Note: One spin in Diamond Royale is worth 60 diamonds (in-game currency). Players will have to pay 600 diamonds for 11 spins.
If players do not have sufficient diamonds in Free Fire, they can purchase the currency in-game.
Here are the costs of diamonds in Free Fire:
- 100 diamonds – INR 80
- 310 diamonds – INR 250
- 520 diamonds – INR 400
- 1060 diamonds – INR 800
- 2180 diamonds – INR 1600
- 5600 diamonds – INR 4000
Also read: Free Fire OB27 redeem codes: New rewards, how to redeem, server details, and more