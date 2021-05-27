New Wildfire Rogue Bundle in Free Fire: Everything you need to know

Free Fire has a large variety of cosmetic items. Players can purchase them from the in-game store or get them as rewards during various events, challenges and spins.

The Wildfire Rogue Bundle is the latest costume bundle to be introduced in Free Fire. Players can get this bundle from the Diamond Royale spin in the game.

There's a new bounty hunter in Free Fire, and she is ready to take over the battlefield! 😎🔥 Get Wildfire Rogue bundle from Diamond Royale and hunt your opponents down in-game to get Booyah! 💥#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/GmRZ3VkClz — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) May 26, 2021

Aside from the Wildfire Rogue Bundle, the Diamond Royale spin also has the following rewards:

Discount Coupon

2x Gold Card

2x EXP card

Neolithic (Top, Bottom, head, shoes)

Paleolithic (Top, Bottom, Head, Shoes)

Magic Cube

Flame Fighter (Top, Bottom, Mask, Shoes)

Lady of Flame (Top, Bottom, Mask, Shoes)

Cube Fragment

Memory Fragments x100

Combat (Vest, Pants, Boots, Shorts)

Shorts (Camo, Jungle, Desert)

T-Shirt (Smile, Dislike, Like)

Sneakers (Blue, Black, White)

Saddle up! 🤠



The Wildfire Rogue bundle is now available in Diamond Royale. pic.twitter.com/p4ilQMq4i0 — Free Fire North America (@FreeFire_NA) May 10, 2021

How to acquire the Wildfire Rogue Bundle in Free Fire

The last date to acquire the Wildfire Rogue Bundle is June 17th, 2021. Players need to follow the steps given below to obtain the bundle:

Players should open Free Fire and click on the “Luck Royale” option on the left side of the screen. They should then click on the Diamond Royale option. Players can then choose the number of spins they want.

Note: One spin in Diamond Royale is worth 60 diamonds (in-game currency). Players will have to pay 600 diamonds for 11 spins.

Diamonds in Free Fire and their respective prices

If players do not have sufficient diamonds in Free Fire, they can purchase the currency in-game.

Here are the costs of diamonds in Free Fire:

100 diamonds – INR 80

310 diamonds – INR 250

520 diamonds – INR 400

1060 diamonds – INR 800

2180 diamonds – INR 1600

5600 diamonds – INR 4000

