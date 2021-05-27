Free Fire Partner Program for Bangladesh: All you need to know

Free Fire players from Bangladesh are overjoyed after hearing that a dedicated server for their country will be released soon. The pre-registration for the Bangladesh server has started, and players can follow the steps given below to get themselves pre-registered:

Players need to open Free Fire and head over to the Events section. Players will then need to head over to the Bangladesh Server section. They will then have to click on the “Go To” option. Players will then have to click on the Pre-Register option.

The Bangladesh server in Free Fire is all set to arrive on June 8th, 2021. Players who pre-register will receive an exclusive BD T-shirt as a pre-registration reward.

If there are three million pre-registrations, players will receive a mask, and post the eight million mark, Free Fire will provide a unique machete skin.

Requirements of the Free Fire Partner Program for Bangladesh

Free Fire has expanded the Partner Program for content creators from Bangladesh

Bangladeshi citizens can also take part in the Partner Program. Free Fire has expanded the Partner Program for content creators from Bangladesh. Players from the following platforms can be a part of this initiative:

YouTube

TikTok

Facebook

Players must meet the following minimum requirements:

Minimum number of YouTube subscribers: 100K

Minimum number of TikTok followers: 200K

Minimum number of Facebook followers: 100K

Moreover, more than 80% of the content created by these mobile gamers must revolve around Free Fire. They must create non-offensive and engaging content for their fans.

Interested players can click on the Join Us Now button at the bottom of the Partner Program section. Players who sign up will get free rewards for giveaways and be invited to esports events and tournaments.

Content creators must note that Free Fire does guarantee the selection of every mobile gamer who signs up for the program.

