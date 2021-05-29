How to choose the best custom HUD in Free Fire OB27 update

Free Fire players can tweak their HUD (Heads-Up Display) settings in the game, this allows players to customize their controls to optimize their gameplay.

HUD preferences differ from one player to another. Most of the buttons in Free Fire can be arranged to suit the playstyle of players.

Tips to choose the best HUD settings in Free Fire

These are a few tips and tricks that players can take into account while customizing their HUD on Free Fire:

1. Comfort over everything else

Players must choose the HUD settings as per their comfort (Image via Throneful; YouTube)

No matter what the HUD is, players must be comfortable playing the game. Instead of copying idols, Free Fire players must find their preference to maximize accuracy and speed.

2. Finger Set-Up

While most mobile gamers use two fingers to play Free Fire, some professionals prefer three or maybe even four fingers to play the game. Players who prefer the four-finger claw set-up should place and size the buttons to easily find them on the screen.

3. Transparency of the buttons

Free Fire players can choose the level of transparency the buttons have on-screen. In order to find the optimal transparency level, players will need to try out different levels of opacity until they find the level they are comfortable with.

4. Button Layout

Button layout in Free Fire (Image via Pinterest)

The HUD in Free Fire has two layouts that players can choose from. They are:

New Layout

Classic Layout

Players can customize the buttons. They can scatter it all over the screen according to their preference, or divide them into two or three groups to find them easily.

Buttons in Free Fire

Here is a list of removable and non-removable buttons in Free Fire:

Non-removable buttons

· Alive and kill counter button

· Navigator

· Mini-map

· Voice chat button

· Item pickup button

· Mute button

Removable buttons

· Pet emote button

· Emote button

· Fire button

· Pin button

· Surf button

· Scope button

· Item slot button

· Ping button

· Prone button

· Healing button

· Sprint button

· Left-hand Fire button

· HP/armor status

· Move joystick

· Bag

· Weapon swapper button

· Crouch button

· Jump button

· Character skill button

· Kill status

· Activation button

· Revive button

