How to get stylish Free Fire names with symbols like Raistar in May 2021

Raistar is a popular Free Fire streamer whose YouTube channel has over 4.5 million subscribers. Players can click here to check out the channel where he uploads Free Fire videos from time to time.

Stylish names in Free Fire are pretty common, and most players have quirky names that make them stand out in the crowd.

Raistar’s in-game name is ꧁•ᏒคᎥຮᴛαʀ࿐.

Players who are inspired by Raistar can head over to sites like nickfinder.com and fortnite.freefire-name.com as Android, and iOS keyboards do not have a good collection of symbols that can be used to decorate names. Players can pick a name of their choice or decorate the one they have in mind.

Stylish Free Fire names with symbols like Raistar

Free Fire ID of Raistar

After choosing the site players want to go to, they can type in the name of their choice and check the results that appear. They can also opt for a name recommended by the site itself.

If it is nickfinder.com, players can re-generate a name using symbols by heading over to the Nickname to symbols section. They will have to enter their name and click on “Make Another” button.

Once players have found the perfect name, they can copy it by just clicking on it. After copying, they can head over to Free Fire to set their in-game name or change the previous one.

How to change in-game name in Free Fire

Players have the option to set a name of their choice when they sign in for the very first time. However, they also have the option to change their name later if they are unsatisfied.

Players need to follow the steps given below to change their name on Free Fire:

Players will have to open Free Fire and click on their profile banner. Players will then need to click on the name change button below their username. They will then have to paste the desired name in the dialogue box. Finally, make proper payments to implement the change.

