5 least expensive Free Fire characters in May 2021

Every character in Free Fire, except for the default ones, has unique abilities. These characters get unlocked with certain progress milestones made by players.

Once these characters are available, they have to be bought using in-game currency. While some of them are pretty expensive, others do not require much money.

Also read: 5 most underrated passive abilities in Free Fire

Cheapest Free Fire characters

These are five of the least expensive options for players:

1) Ford

Ford in Free Fire (Image via BlueStacks)

The passive ability of this character is Iron Will. It ensures that the damage caused to players when they are outside the safe zone is reduced by 4%.

At the maximum level, this percentage can reach up to 24%. Players can buy this character with 2000 gold coins (or 199 diamonds).

2) Kelly

Kelly in Free Fire (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

This character can also be acquired by spending 2000 gold coins.

Kelly’s passive ability is Dash, which allows players to run faster by increasing their sprinting speed by 1%. At the highest level, the sprinting speed increases by 6%.

3) Olivia

Olivia in Free Fire (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

If Free Fire players want to acquire Olivia, they have to spend 2000 gold coins. Her passive ability is Healing Touch.

At the base level, this ability allows players to revive teammates with an extra 6 HP. It can reach up to 40 HP at its maximum level.

Also read: Free Fire Partner Program for Bangladesh: All you need to know

4) Nikita

Nikita in Free Fire (Image via STORM BROTHERS: YouTube)

Nikita is a Firearms Expert. This ability increases the sub-machine gun’s reload speed by 4%. At the maximum level, this speed can rise up to 24%. This character can be accessed in Free Fire after spending 2500 gold coins.

5) Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire (Image via WallpaperAccess)

Hayato is one of the popular characters in Free Fire. He has a passive ability named Bushido.

When the HP of a player is decreased by 10%, this ability increases armor penetration by 7.5%. The character is worth 8000 gold (or 499 diamonds).

Also read: Free Fire OB28 Advance Server: All you need to know