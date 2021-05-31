Top 5 most subscribed Indian Free Fire YouTubers in May 2021

Free Fire is a famous battle royale title that is enjoyed by many players all over the world. It has inspired many content creators worldwide to show off their talent while streaming the game on different platforms.

There are several platforms players use to live stream their games. YouTube is one of them. These gamers on YouTube have a massive fan-following stretching across demographics. This article dives into the top five most subscribed to Free Fire Tubers from India.

Also read: How to get legendary Pirates Flag to emote and FFWC Throne in Free Fire

Free Fire YouTubers from India with the most number of subscribers

1. Total Gaming

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) is the most subscribed Indian Free Fire player on YouTube. He helps his players by giving them pointers to improve their gameplay. Total Gaming Live, TG Highlights, and AJJUBHAI are three other channels that players can check out.

Number of subscribers: 24.6 million

To check out his channel, click here.

2. A_S Gaming

A_S Gaming's Profile on Free Fire

This Free Fire YouTuber has over a billion views on his channel. The gamer is dedicated to his work and uploads regular content for his viewers. Sahil Rana does a good job keeping its fans entertained with his witty and goofy sense of humor.

Number of subscribers: 11.6 million

To check out his channel, click here.

3. Lokesh Gamer

Lokesh Gamer's statistics on Free Fire

Lokesh Gamer is the leader of the guild TEAM HIND. Players can take a look at his live streams on his other channel, LR7 GAMING. The most viewed video of this Free Fire content creator has over 10 million views, and in the last 30 days, 980K people have subscribed to his channel.

Number of subscribers: 10.4 million

To check out his channel, click here.

Also read: How to pre-order Season 37 Elite Pass in Free Fire

4. Desi Gamers

Amit Sharma, popularly known as Amitbhai, streams Free Fire and other games like Minecraft, Among Us, etc. Players can head over to another YouTube channel of this player, Desi Army. Desi Army has over three million subscribers, and Sharma mainly posts live Free Fire videos on that channel.

Number of subscribers: 10.2 million

To check out his channel, click here.

5. Gyan Gaming

This Indian YouTuber has a gala time pranking his friends while playing Free Fire. Gyan Sujan has been creating content on YouTube for over three years now, and players can check out another channel of his named Nightbot with over 2.5 million views. Gyan Gaming's most viewed video has over 16 million views.

Number of subscribers: 9.9 million

To check out his channel, click here.

Also read: How to get stylish Free Fire names with symbols like Raistar in May 2021