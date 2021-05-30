How to get legendary Pirates Flag emote and FFWC Throne in Free Fire

Free Fire offers a wide variety of in-game cosmetics that players can own. These accessories and skins are to be bought using in-game currencies, i.e., Gold Coins or Diamonds.
A new event was introduced on May 27th, 2021 named Pro Gamer’s Wish event. In this event, players can win prizes from the Prize Pool of the event by clicking the Wish option. The event will end on June 2nd, 2021.
The best part about this is that the items already in the possession of a player are removed from the list, thereby increasing his/her chance of winning a cooler item. If players want to get their hands on the Pirates Flag emote and the FFWC Throne, they will have to take part in the Pro Gamer’s Wish event.
Steps to get legendary Pirates Flag emote and FFWC Throne in Free Fire
Players must follow the steps given below if they want Free Fire’s Pirates Flag emote and the FFWC Throne in their possession:
- Players need to open Free Fire and then tap on the Calendar icon.
- Players will then have to select the Pro Gamer’s Wish event.
- They will then have to click the Go To button.
- Players can then select any number of wishes as per their choice. They must remember that a single wish costs 20 Diamonds and 11 wishes are priced at 200 Diamonds.
List of prizes on the Pro Gamer’s event
Here is a complete list of rewards that players have a chance to win in the Pro Gamer’s Wish event:
- FFWC Throne
- Pirate’s Flag
- FFCS The Disciple bundle
- FFCS The Apprentice bundle
- M4A1 - FFCS 2020
- FAMAS - Warrior’s Spirit
- Groza - FFCS 2020
- KAR98K - Warrior’s Spirit
- Dangerous Game
- FFCS 2020 Hover
- Sports Car FFCS 2020
- FFCS The Apprentice backpack
- FFCS 2020 Rocket loot box
- Grenade - FFCS 2020
- FFCS The Disciple backpack
- FFCS 2020
- Viking’s Spirit
- The Warrior’s Spirit
- SOUL Crusher
- SOUL Reader
- Spirit of War
- Spirt - Focus
- Spirit - Inspiration
- Spirit- Reflex
- Spirit - Experience
- Focus (Avatar)
- Inspiration (Avatar)
- Reflex (Avatar)
- Experience (Avatar)
- GAMERS’ Paradise
- GAMERS’ Paradise (Avatar)
