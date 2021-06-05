Double Diamonds top up in Garena Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire has a plethora of items that players can buy. Diamonds are the in-game currency that players use to buy the exciting accessories that the game offers.

Behold! Your fate lies in your hand. If Lady Luck is on your side, great discounts and items await you in the latest event, Change your Fate! 🍀



Collect all the items that you like before the event ends- on the 6th of June 2021. ⏳#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/rUXt4ibVXx — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) May 31, 2021

Diamonds have to be bought using real money. Players who want to top up their diamonds can head over to Games Kharido or do it in-game.

Also read: Free Fire nickname generators: All you need to know

Double Diamonds top up in Free Fire

Games Kharido, a popular Free Fire diamond top-up, has an exciting offer. Players who buy diamonds for the very first time get a 100% top-up bonus. This essentially means that they get double the number of diamonds they are buying. 100% top up bonus is great news for Free Fire players as diamonds are quite costly.

Also read: Free Fire skin generators are fake, and using them can lead to account loss or ban

Here are the top up options that players can choose from:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100

INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520

INR 800 – 1,060 Diamonds + Bonus 1,060

INR 1,600 – 2,180 Diamonds + Bonus 2,180

INR 4,000 – 5,600 Diamonds + Bonus 5,600

To know how to get double the number of diamonds, players need to follow the steps given below:

1. Players need to head over to the Games Kharido website. Click here to do so.

2. Players will have to select Free Fire.

Players can log in by entering their Free Fire Player ID

3. They will then have to log in via Facebook or enter their Player ID.

4. Players need to select the number of diamonds they want to purchase from the top-up options that appear.

Players need to pay after selecting the number diamonds they want to purchase

5. Players will then need to pay the required amount.

There are three modes of payment:

UPI

PayTM

Net banking

Also read: Top 5 Free Fire items to buy with diamonds this month

Edited by suwaidfazal