Double Diamonds top up in Garena Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire has a plethora of items that players can buy. Diamonds are the in-game currency that players use to buy the exciting accessories that the game offers.
Diamonds have to be bought using real money. Players who want to top up their diamonds can head over to Games Kharido or do it in-game.
Also read: Free Fire nickname generators: All you need to know
Double Diamonds top up in Free Fire
Games Kharido, a popular Free Fire diamond top-up, has an exciting offer. Players who buy diamonds for the very first time get a 100% top-up bonus. This essentially means that they get double the number of diamonds they are buying. 100% top up bonus is great news for Free Fire players as diamonds are quite costly.
Also read: Free Fire skin generators are fake, and using them can lead to account loss or ban
Here are the top up options that players can choose from:
- INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50
- INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100
- INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310
- INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520
- INR 800 – 1,060 Diamonds + Bonus 1,060
- INR 1,600 – 2,180 Diamonds + Bonus 2,180
- INR 4,000 – 5,600 Diamonds + Bonus 5,600
To know how to get double the number of diamonds, players need to follow the steps given below:
1. Players need to head over to the Games Kharido website. Click here to do so.
2. Players will have to select Free Fire.
3. They will then have to log in via Facebook or enter their Player ID.
4. Players need to select the number of diamonds they want to purchase from the top-up options that appear.
5. Players will then need to pay the required amount.
There are three modes of payment:
- UPI
- PayTM
- Net banking
Also read: Top 5 Free Fire items to buy with diamonds this month