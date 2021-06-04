Free Fire skin generators are fake, and using them can lead to account loss or ban

From weapon skins to character skins, Free Fire offers a variety of skins that players can use to look cooler. These skins are not available for free and have to be purchased using diamonds (in-game currency).

Many Free Fire players cannot afford diamonds and hence seek out websites that will guarantee them skins for free. This is a bad idea as these tools are fake.

Free Fire skin generator tools are fake

Free Fire players must steer clear from fake skin generator websites

There are quite a few websites on the internet that guarantee players Free Fire skins. These generators do not work and are illegal. Players who do not want Garena to permanently ban their accounts must stay away from these websites.

Players must remember not to divulge their Free Fire log-in information under any circumstances. Mobile gamers can risk losing their accounts in the process.

Free Fire gamers must take a look at the following anti-hack policy given by the developers:

“Using any unauthorized third party programs which are not released by Garena, modifying of the game client and/or playing in a modified game client in order to use functions which are not existent on the official game.”

Since Free Fire generators are illegal and fake, players using these websites to gain skins are necessarily cheating and hence fall under the above category. The Free Fire website also mentions the following:

"Free Fire has a zero tolerance policy against cheating. We will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again using any other accounts."

Note: Players who want to acquire skins for free can rely on various events that Free Fire comes up with from time to time.

Edited by Gautham Balaji