How to get free Scar Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates and Incubator Voucher in Free Fire using redeem codes

Free Fire players wait ardently for the developers to release redeem codes, which are alphanumeric values that can be used to get cool rewards from Free Fire. These rewards include exciting character skins, weapon skins, and more.

Redeem codes last for a short time as they have an expiration date. These codes are also meant for players belonging to specific servers. Those who try to use a redeem code meant for a different server will be shown an error message.

Scar Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates and Incubator Voucher in Free Fire

Free Fire’s latest redeem code is ZFMUVTLYSLSC. Once successfully redeemed, players will receive the following rewards:

2x SCAR - Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates

SCAR - Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates Evolution Stone

Diamond Royale

Incubator Voucher

2x Weapon Royale Vouchers

Mobile gamers must note that this code is only valid to players who are a part of the European server. The last date of redemption is today, i.e., May 31st.

How to use the redeem code

The Reward Redemption site in Free Fire

Players must follow the steps given below if they want to use the redeem code successfully:

Step 1: They have to open the official redemption site of Free Fire here.

Step 2: Gamers will get the option to log in to their Free Fire accounts using any of the following platforms:

Facebook

Google

VK

Twitter

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Step 3: They must note that guest accounts will not work.

Step 4: Users can then enter the above redeem code in the text box that appears.

Step 5: Players should further confirm and tap the OK button.

Players will get the rewards within 24 hours of successful redemption

The rewards that players are entitled to will be listed in a dialog box. If the code is successfully redeemed, they will receive them within 24 hours.

To retrieve the rewards, gamers can head to the mail section in Free Fire.

